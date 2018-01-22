



Starting out as a lock and hardware company, Switzerland-based USM – founded in 1885 by Ulrich Schaerer in Münsingen, thus the name – built a new factory and office in 1961, which led to the transformation of its business. To outfit the new space, USM CEO Paul Schaerer and architect Fritz Haller created a modular furniture collection based on the steel construction system used for the building. Precision-crafted and able to accommodate the spatial demands of a growing business, the USM Haller Collection (1961) soon became the company’s number-one line. Constructed of steel and built to last for generations, pieces bought 50 years ago can be paired with those purchased today, and you can continue to add others as needs change.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach