Get all of the benefits of Ursa Major's cure-all 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic in a convenient pocket-sized format. Infused with the brand's 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic formula, these individually wrapped face wipes gently and effectively remove excess oil and impurities without creating an imbalance in the skin's pH level or stripping moisture. Actively exfoliating dead skin cells and unclogging pores (3% natural AHA/BHA complex), these cleansing pads also help firm, soothe irritation and accelerate healing.

Photo Courtesy of Follain