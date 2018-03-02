Say hello to the new fan-favorite here at The Citizenry. Minimal design with a bit of global edge, this handwoven pillow features a spectrum of gorgeous desert-inspired hues, from soft blush to rust.



Style the smaller 18" x 18" size on a couch or chair (hint: this palette looks amazing on leather). To really master the whole pop-of-color thing, go for a pair of the larger 22" x 22" pillows on a bed.

Handcrafted from durable sheep’s wool, each pillow is made by a group of 26 master artisans in Lima, Peru. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry