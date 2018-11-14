HANDWOVEN IN PERU BY

THE WEAVERS OF SAN PEDRO

A fail-proof neutral palette in a strong, structural design, this is the stuff pillow dreams are made of here at The Citizenry.

For styling, we let the smaller, 18" x 18" size fly solo on a couch or bed. When it comes to the larger, 22" x 22" size, we pair as a duo on a bed for a high-impact design statement.

Handcrafted from durable sheep’s wool, each pillow is made by a group of 26 master artisans in Lima, Peru. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**