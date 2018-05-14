A One Kings Lane exclusive: Originally created with charcoal and graphite, this figural study from Christian Johnson is reproduced here on fine-art paper and displayed in a deep shadowbox frame with a thick cotton mat. Protected by a non-glare acrylic glaze, this piece arrives ready to hang.

Christian Johnson is a Brooklyn-based artist focusing on the female nude, often depicting an unusual point of view that makes the work appear, at first glance, to be an abstraction. Drawing on inspirations from European figurative traditions to Japanese aesthetics, Johnson's works are held in museums and private collections through the world.

Photo courtesy of One King's Lane