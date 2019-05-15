The revolutionary UMA Sound Lantern redefines the portable lantern for the modern age. Fusing state-of-the-art Warm Dim LED technology with 360° high fidelity surround sound, UMA provides a one of a kind portable light + sound experience, integrated seamlessly into a strikingly elegant design. UMA pairs touch sensitive volume control with an intuitive full-range light control dial and features Bluetooth connectivity to stream the highest quality audio wirelessly from any mobile device. Invoking the primal symbol of the lantern and the warmth of a campfire, UMA is the perfect centerpiece for social gatherings and intimate moments indoor and out.

UMA is designed for effortless portability indoor and out. Enjoy at home, camping, or at any social gathering. Every lantern includes both a tan and a grey leather strap and a premium cotton travel bag for additional protection.

Photo Courtesy of HORNE