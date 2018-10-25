A high-quality turntable that outperforms its price tag. The U-Turn Audio turntable is a killer value. By focusing on the warm and detailed sound and avoiding unnecessary features that only exist to pump up the sales brochure, you get a high-performance sound for a price that leaves you enough cash to keep building your record collection. Each turntable is also assembled by hand in Massachusetts with primarily American components to ensure the highest quality sound.

Photo Courtesy of Huckberry