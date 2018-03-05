Ferm Living Light Grey Concrete Pot

Danish-designed concrete planters with simple, geometric details.These concrete planters are the perfect vessels for urban horticulturists. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, the planters are made from solid tinted and natural concrete. They make a beautiful collection when displayed together in a range of colors and sizes. Drawing on Scandinavian design traditions and simple aesthetics, the pots are designed and produced by Danish studio, Ferm Living.

Photo courtesy of TRNK