Add color and dimension to any room in your home with this hand-made Kelim Rug.

The Kelim Rug is made from a traditional and elaborate weaving technique and crafted on a manual loom called the "Punja." Featuring earthy tones and a geometric design, this rug feels both organic and modern at the same time. The hand-dyed wool and signature weave feels slightly coarse to the touch, a core characteristic of kelim rugs. From Danish design studio Ferm Living.

Small: 31.5"W x 55"H. Large: 55"W x 78.75"H.