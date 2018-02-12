A handwoven, 100% wool rug with a unique pile texture.

This sophisticated wool rug is made from 100% un-dyed wool, and has a subtle understated pattern. Hand-knotted in India, this rug features an intriguing cut pile and loop weaving combination which creates the distinctive texture on the surface. The rug is designed and produced by Loloi, a company that creates contemporary rugs using high quality, old world techniques.