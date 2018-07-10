This solid oak stool stands out with its angled legs and a pillow of slate blue grey wool elegantly attached with a leather string. The perfect partner to its counterparts in the Georg series, the Georg stool is a beautiful piece that will be happy sitting anywhere in the home.



With her beautiful Georg range, Christina Liljenberg Halstrøm has designed a collection that focus on clean lines, strong contrasts and a restrained Nordic aesthetic. The collection is made from solid oak with wool felt and leather accents. Designed by Halstrøm and manufactured in Denmark by Skagerak, a family-owned design company from Denmark established in 1976.