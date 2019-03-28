A striking collection that combines planet-like forms and luminous globes to balance itself as the fixtures hover in space.



Designed by Andrew Neyer exclusively for TRNK, this collection will instantly become a centerpiece of your dining or living room. These dynamic chandeliers and pendants provide various orbit patterns by simply rotating the arms. Made from powder-coated steel with oak accents, the arms of the fixtures can be pivoted 360-degrees, and the domes 180-degrees which allows for an incredible amount of flexibility.

Can be used in groupings to produce galactic constellations or independently as its own solar system. UL Listed. Includes light bulbs and ceiling canopies.

Photo Courtesy of TRNK