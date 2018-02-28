Riba is a declaration of intentions and a clear tribute to designers such as Jean Prouvé, George Nelson and Friso Kramer. This collection mixes ancestral techniques such as the braiding of natural fibres with aluminium, a material that had its heyday in the fifties. Now, the metal frame replaces traditional wood, while natural fibre has been replaced with a synthetic material in order to provide greater weather resistance.



Photo courtesy of Kettal