The Menu Lighting Tribeca Warren Wall Sconce blends urban industrial style and nostalgia with a slender metal arm and an exposed bulb that serves as a minimalistic decorative element. Inspired by the trendy neighborhood of New York, the Warren is simple, yet stuns with refined details such as brass and porcelain. For wall installation only, the metal stem extends down the wall, covering the electrical cord which has a plug-in connection type, perfect for bedside applications.

Photo Courtesy of Modern Planet