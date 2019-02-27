Urban industrial style is gentrified in the Menu Lighting Tribeca Reade Table Lamp, featuring exposed bulb lighting in a compact and refined form. The tubular components of the structure connect asymmetrically, showcasing the light source at the center as the main decorative element. The glowing filament blends a historic nostalgia highly coveted in the Tribeca area of New York from which the fixture is inspired, creating a glowing light that is reminiscent of early American lighting.