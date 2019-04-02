The Tribeca series is a mix of lamps, pendants and chandeliers, all inspired by New York City glamour in the late 1930’s. The name Tribeca refers to a very popular part of New York on lower west Manhattan, the triangle below Canal Street.

The various shapes and designs in the Tribeca series were created in an inspiring creative process where Søren Rose Studio travelled the States searching for beautiful old lamps and reusable parts. All the parts were separated, rated and arranged, and then gathered again, mix and match style, until these new and much bolder designs appeared.

This feature, in combination with the elegant details and the glamorous feel, makes a Tribeca lamp a retro-chic piece of art.

Photo Courtesy of Horne