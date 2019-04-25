The Harrison Chandelier is inspired by the charm of New York City during the late 1930's. As much a piece of art as a chandelier, this striking fixture has an undeniable retro-chic feel. This beautiful design features five painted porcelain sockets and is available with powder-coated black, powder-coated white, brushed steel, or solid brass metal rods. Provides ambient illumination ideal for use over dining room tables, in living rooms, or entryways. Ships with 192" of fabric-covered cord and canopy kit. Shown in Black.



Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting