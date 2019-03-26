The Tribeca series is a mix of lamps, pendants and chandeliers, all inspired by the New York City glamour of the late 1930's. The name Tribeca refers to a very popular part of New York in lower West Manhattan - the Triangle below Canal Street.



The various shapes and designs in the Tribeca series were created in an inspiring creative process where Søren Rose Studio traveled the States, searching for beautiful old lamps and reusable parts. All the parts were separated, rated and arranged, and then assembled again, mix and match style, until these new and much bolder designs emerged. This feature, in combination with the elegant details and the glamorous feel, makes a Tribeca lamp a retro-chic piece of art.

Collister table lamp forms the latest addition to the series, taking inspiration from the Duane pendant.

Photo courtesy of LoftModern