Trepas Six from Architectmade is a set of six tealight holders in copper, steel and brass, designed by Peter Karpf in 1966. The candle flame will give a warm and vivid shine for the polished surfaces of the holders, and their clean, rounded shapes adorn all kinds of decors. The Trepas holders can be positioned in various different ways – arrange them on a metal tray, mantelpiece or dining table, or stack them on top of each other in a pile of two, three or several pieces.