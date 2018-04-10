HIGH TECH DESIGN: Whether you want hot coffee in the mountains or ice cold water at the beach, we've got you covered! Hot stays hot, cold stays cold, and the outside of the bottle won't condense or change temperature.If you're headed out for a hike, fill up with ice cold water in the morning, then enjoy cool refreshment in the afternoon!- Also great for coffee and tea, you can sip on delicious coffee all morning and without it getting lukewarm.

INDESTRUCTIBLE: We're passionate about the outdoors, so we made a rugged bottle that can take a beating while keeping your drinks fresh. Buy a quality bottle once and it will last you a lifetime. The lid won't strip at the screw point, a fault of other reusable water bottles.

SAFE FOR YOU AND THE ENVIRONMENT: Did you know 50 Billion plastic bottles are used per year in the US? And only about a quarter of those get recycled. Did you also know that disposable plastic bottles can leach chemicals? That's no good! Tree Tribe's got your back to +1 your health and save the Earth from more trash.

CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Simply rinse after use. If you use it for smoothies, we recommend rinsing the bottle out right after you use it, much easier to clean!

LIFETIME WARRANTY: We think this is the best water bottle on the planet! Try it out and if you disagree, give us a shout and we'll give a 100% refund. We stand by our quality - if anything happens we'll hook you up with a brand new one!*Warranty only available from seller "Tree Tribe"

TREE TRIBE MISSION: Tree Tribe represents the Earth. Our mission is to contribute to global positive impact projects, while making awesome eco friendly gear. We partner with non-profit organizations to plant trees all over the world. Join the Tribe!

Photo courtesy of Amazon