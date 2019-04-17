Craig Bassam was working on a project in Switzerland when he found a tractor seat on the side of the road. He was impressed by how the seat allowed him to sit in an upright, ergonomic position without the aid of a chair back, but unlike the metal seat that he found, he wanted to create this type of seat in wood. Bassam’s Tractor Stool (2000/2001) is carved out of a massive block of sustainably sourced ash or walnut, the quality of which is in the top 10% of premium woods. No stains are ever used, and because of the natural variations in wood, every Tractor Stool is unique. Each is finished by hand with a wipe-on oil and sealer product; by not using spray booths, BassamFellows maintains a healthy work environment for its artisans. Scratches that come with normal use of this stool will create a warm, inviting patina over time.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach