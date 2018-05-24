An integrated toilet with technologically advanced WASHLET, this Neorest is a truly remarkable combination of ecology and luxury. Meeting both ADA and Universal Design needs, people of all ages and abilities can enjoy all of the Neorest innovations, including TOTO's Tornado flushing system, eWater+ Technology, remote control, spray modes including WonderSpin® and WonderWave®, automatic flushing and CeFiONtect, an extraordinarily smooth, ion-barrier surface to help keep the bowl cleaner longer.

Photo courtesy of Toto