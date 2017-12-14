Toto toilets has been showing the world how to have clog free performance for decades. While other top manufacturers have been working to improve their flush performance, Toto toilets have been delivering.The Toto Aquia II toilet appeals to designers and homeowners alike with its sleek modern lines. The CST416M also offers a skirted design for easy cleaning by removing the nooks and crannies where dust and bacteria collect, while the slender tank gives it a heightened sensibility. Regular height.

