Areaware Totem Pillar Candles (Set of 3)

$48
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites

These sculptural candles made from unscented paraffin wax are so pretty we almost don’t want to light them—they’re like small artworks unto themselves (the candle forms were originally created by turning beeswax on a lathe). Mix and match them and tuck them in a windowsill, on a bookshelf, or on your nightstand. 

Made in: Vietnam 

Made of: Paraffin wax 

Size: Small: 2" in diameter x 4" H; Medium: 2" in diameter x 6" H; Large: 2" in diameter x 9" H. Each set of 3 includes one of each size. 

Sourced from: AREAWARE 

Photo Courtesy of Areaware