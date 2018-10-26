Areaware Totem Pillar Candles (Set of 3)
These sculptural candles made from unscented paraffin wax are so pretty we almost don’t want to light them—they’re like small artworks unto themselves (the candle forms were originally created by turning beeswax on a lathe). Mix and match them and tuck them in a windowsill, on a bookshelf, or on your nightstand.
Made in: Vietnam
Made of: Paraffin wax
Size: Small: 2" in diameter x 4" H; Medium: 2" in diameter x 6" H; Large: 2" in diameter x 9" H. Each set of 3 includes one of each size.
Sourced from: AREAWARE
Photo Courtesy of Areaware