The compact footprint of the Salt Stool (2009) makes it a smart choice for cafés or just about anywhere you need to maximize seating. Unlike stools that have widely splayed legs, Salt can be placed side by side with another without wasting space in between. This timeless Shaker-style stool, devoid of ornamentation and unnecessary excess, owes its title to being as fundamental as the salt shaker on your table. Constructed of beech finished in a water-based opaque paint that makes its profile really pop, Salt is unpretentious, familiar and built for everyday use. Made in the Czech Republic.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach