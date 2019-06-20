Introduced in 1876, Chair 18 is widely considered German-Austrian furniture maker Michael Thonet's definitive bentwood chair. It features a delicately curved backrest filled by a manually bent rod that mirrors its shape; another circular rod arcs beneath the round seat. Slightly flared legs complete the sinuous form. Today, TON crafts the chair in the same workshops where steam bending has been a technique since 1861. Made of solid beech wood and plywood and available in a variety of finishes, Chair 18 is a versatile seating option suited for dining tables, desks, and extra seating.

