Gradations of black and smoky silhouettes define the latest look for Tank glassware. Created through a technically demanding fusion of clear and solid black glass, Tank is mouth-blown into the graphic forms for timeless table top architecture.

Offered as an exclusive gift set, Tank sets a mysterious and indulgent tone to the ritual of winter gifts. Tank Decanter has a capacity of 1L and Tank Short Glasses have a capacity of 200mL each.

Photo Courtesy of Tom Dixon