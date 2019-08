The Tom Dixon Slab Dining Table is a table of generous proportions. At more than 6-feet long, it can comfortably accommodate 6 diners (or up to 8 in a pinch). Made out of solid oak, the table is coated in a matte lacquer and then deeply brushed. The brushing both exposes the grain and removes the softer part of the wood, leaving a highly durable, spill-resistant surface.

Photo Courtesy of Hive Modern