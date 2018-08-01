Developed for a Design Research Studio project for the Royal Academy of Art Restaurant in London, the brief was for a chair that was generously proportioned, comfortable and fully upholstered. The result was a rounded soft shell inspired by motor racing ‘tub’ seats.

Re-designed in 2018 for maximum comfort and visual impact. Comprised of revised and reduced silhouettes. Engineered from new foam moulded curves, Scoop hugs the contours of the body.

Photo courtesy of Tom Dixon