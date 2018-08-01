One of the most identifiable Tom Dixon products, inspired by the famous space helmet, and by disco balls. Mirror Ball is lightweight yet robust and reflects its environment, projecting downward ambient light. The Tripod Stand comes with a total of seven gold shades in three different sizes: 25cm, 40cm and 50cm. Also available in the original chrome finish and as pendants, this versatile collection offers a lamp for every function.

Photo courtesy of Tom Dixon