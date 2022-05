Squashed, squeezed, distorted and moulded into a flatter blob, Melt's extraordinary luminosity has found new applications on wall, ceiling or floor. With its instantly recognisable metallised effect, this latest evolution of Melt is now destined to be mounted on any surface. The versatility of the new shade is further enhanced by the soft glow of a new bulb. Truly there is now a Melt for every occasion.

Photo Courtesy of Tom Dixon