The design and inception of the Beat Lights originated from a field trip to India that Tom Dixon took his Royal College students on. Their mission was to investigate how design affects the livelihood of different cultures and peoples. They spent days with local tinkerers, brass beaters and marble workers. It was here that they discovered a method of metal manufacturing that appealed to them because of its heritage and unique aesthetic. The Beat Lights employ these traditional techniques in their production.

Inspired by the shapes of traditional Indian water vessels. Beat Light - Stout is a large scaled pendant made from spun brass with a hand-beaten interior. Choose from high gloss white powder coat, black patinated finish, brushed brass, or grey with a silver-plated brass interior. Provides direct illumination.