Designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina, the Artemide Tolomeo with Shade Reading Floor Lamp couples the sleek adjustability of the classic Tolomeo with a soft shade. It features fully adjustable, articulated arms in brilliantly polished aluminum. The flared shade is available in either Parchment or Pale Grey satin with polycarbonate fiber.



Since 1959, Artemide has created a wide array of modern table lamps, floor lamps, wall sconces and suspensions. Technologically advanced, and with styles ranging from clean and refined to sculptural and avant garde, many Artemide designs--especially the Tolomeo and Tizio--have become icons of contemporary lighting design.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens