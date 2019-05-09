The Artemide Tolomeo Wall Shade Sconce provides adjustable, bright lighting for the contemporary bedroom, living room or study. Adjusts to a full downward position and 30 degrees upward and is available in two sizes and shade options. Designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina, the Tolomeo received the 1989 Compasso d'Oro award for excellence in engineering and performance.

Since 1959, Artemide has created a wide array of modern table lamps, floor lamps, wall sconces and suspensions. Technologically advanced, and with styles ranging from clean and refined to sculptural and avant garde, many Artemide designs--especially the Tolomeo and Tizio--have become icons of contemporary lighting design.

Photo Courtesy of Artemide