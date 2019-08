Bring the award-winning design of the Tolomeo to smaller spaces with the Artemide Tolomeo Micro Wall Lamp. This light is smoothly adjustable with the distinctive tension cables and internal tension wires, and a shade that rotates up to 360 degrees. Available with two mounting options (direct wire or pin-up). Designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens