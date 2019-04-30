The Alessi Todo Giant Cheese and Nutmeg Grinder, a 2004 Richard Sapper design, is a conical cheese grater made of stainless steel with a wood handle. It also includes a finer grater on the side for grating nutmeg. This large, angular piece looks great displayed in the kitchen or on the dining room table.

Alessi, known as the Italian design factory, has manufactured household products since 1921. The stylish and fun items offered are the result of contemporary partnerships with some of the world's best designers of unique and modern home accessories.

Photo Courtesy of Alessi