Inspired by Zapotec patterns from Mexico’s Oaxaca region, the soft grey and cream color combination lets these structural designs take center stage.

The pillow is handwoven using sheep’s wool from the local community. From start to finish, each one takes three days to complete, all made by a fair trade cooperative of 14 Zapotec women who live and work in Oaxaca.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**