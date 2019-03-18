Luck of the potluck.

The scenario: you’ve baked a giant gratin in a disposable aluminum pan and you’re in the car on the way to the potluck. The pan is bending and flopping all over the place making the ride a very anxious one. Then you arrive, and your cheap aluminum looks a little lackluster on the table. The solution: Fancy Panz! This ingenious casserole carrier is the perfect size to pop in a standard half pan, ensuring spill-free transportation. You can keep an eye on the inside with the helpful windowed lid. The best part: the window pops out so you can serve right out of the carrier. Fancy, huh?

Made in: USA

Made of: Polypropylene, SAN

Size: 14" L x 11" W x 4" H

Sourced from: Fancy Panz

Photography by Bobbi Lin