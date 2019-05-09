There are no step-by-step instructions to the Tinkering Labs Catalyst, which allows kids and parents to build electric motor prototypes using real hardware and tools. Instead, informational cards provide you with the basics for building your own projects—and the parts can be reassembled countless times, teaching problem-solving skills, promoting creativity, and building STEM literacy. Each box also includes 10 challenges like "Build a machine that can scramble an egg," each lasting 30-60 minutes, that jump-start the imagination. Catalysts also come in 10-packs for classroom use, and booster packs are available to augment the fun.

Photo Courtesy of Tinkering Labs