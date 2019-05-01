Blue Bottle was born to travel: When he was just starting out, our founder, James Freeman, delivered hand-roasted coffee beans to his Bay Area friends from his Peugeot 505 wagon. Fifteen years later, we still have that wanderlust. Neatly packed in this custom Timbuk2 bag is everything you need to make delicious coffee during any weekend getaway—including two packets of Blue Bottle Perfectly Ground coffee.

Photo Courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee Company