Designed by Adam Goodrum and produced by Normann Copenhagen, the trivet has a sculptural appearance anchored in Nordic minimalism. The three pieces of solid oak fit together perfectly, providing an elegant and ingenious solution to protect your dining table from hot pans, pots and dishes. Easy to assemble, Timber is also easy to take apart and to store, even in a small kitchen drawer. Both a practical product and decorative piece, this oak trivet will transform your dining table with its stylish and modern appearance.