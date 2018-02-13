Soft earth tones, combined with geometric designs, this accent rug is a thing of beauty. Handwoven in a flat weave, this piece is certain to liven up any entryway, kitchen, or corner nook.

Crafted using sheep’s wool, this rug is incredibly soft, yet durable - perfect for standing up to with whatever the day-to-day may throw its way.

From start to finish, each one takes a full week to complete, all made by a fair trade cooperative of 14 Zapotec women who live and work in Oaxaca.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry