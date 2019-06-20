Serge Mouille Three-Arm Ceiling Lamp

Mouille's design brings a fresh, modern aesthetic to metalwork, one of the most tradition-bound mediums in the decorative arts. Simple and elegant, this ceiling lamp makes a dramatic addition to a variety of room settings. With three rotating arms of differing lengths and heads that revolve and tilt, this lamp is capable of projecting upwards, downwards and sideways. It is finished in either black or white with brass swivels connecting the shades and brass stops for the arms.



Photo courtesy of Serge Mouille USA Lighting