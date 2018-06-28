Calm, harmonic and with subtle details, the 130 chair by Naoto Fukasawa for Thonet is a carefully selected and wonderful companion to our Series One Dining Table which is the reason why we offer it amongst our own collections. Made of natural solid oak wood (natural beech option available on request) or black painted beech wood, the archetypal-universal form and construction resonates strongly with the Another Country ethos resulting in a beatifully simple wooden chair with an ergonomically shaped seat and a comfortable backrest.

Photo courtesy of Another Country