The Foreman Brothers Design Thomas Brass & Steel Light was inspired by the simplicity and geometry of American architecture in the early 1900s. The design is purposely kept minimal in order to emphasize its sleek, modern silhouette and the quality materials with which it is made.

• When the light is on, the clever joining of the base forms intricate geometric patterns of light and shadow that are reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic stained glass windows.

• The Foreman Brothers Design Thomas Brass & Steel Light adds to the aesthetic of the room even when not in use, as the brass of the panels creates a unique warmth that is just right for setting the mood.