Delve into the world of Camino, the beloved Oakland-based restaurant. Co-owners Russell Moore and Allison Hopelain present their favorite recipes, from pantry staples like red wine vinegar made with leftover wine to elegant offerings like baked oysters with absinthe and breadcrumbs. Infused with their industrious and efficient approach in the kitchen (Camino opened during the recession), a love of fire-based cooking, and a dash of good humor.

Photo courtesy of Heath Ceramics