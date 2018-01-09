Nowhere else have so many land speed records been set as at the Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah. Each year, devoted gearheads and adrenaline junkies from around the world gather to add their names to the hall of fame with their hot rods, roadsters, motorcycles, and belly tankers.

German photographer Alexandra Lier visited the famous Speed Week at Bonneville for the first time in 1999 and has returned annually ever since. In this book she documents the fanatically passionate culture of speed record chasers, the drivers, and their beautiful vehicles, set in the amazing landscape of the Utah salt flats.