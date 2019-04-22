The Starting Point Mirror is minimalist in form and luxurious in form and function. It starts with a single piece of steel. The metal is laser cut and formed to create a cradle for the mirror and also give a convenient shelf for the onlookers use. The mirror is hand cut and polished. It offers a soft reflection as it rests in its complementary frame.



Designed to work as well in an entryway as it would in a bedroom, or small bathroom.

This stunning piece will bring an air of sophistication and tranquility to any space; a starting point.