Classic and clear, smoky and sultry, or bright blue as a summer sky: which glass are you? Whatever your color, each pitcher is hand blown to achieve an unexpected domed shape and their surface has a slight ribbed effect, created as the blower forms the shape of the glass. A sunken divot provides a place for your thumb to rest as pour water, wine, or fresh lemonade. These textured stunners are ready for any kind of table, from a casual Friday look to a patio party to Sunday night’s formal festivities.

Photo courtesy of Food52