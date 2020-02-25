In this vibrant large-format manual, discover and explore good food and its power to shape both people and places. If Monocle were a restaurant it would be where local produce is simply prepared, wine is served without fuss, and all are welcome. It would anchor the neighborhood, support young chefs, and none would worry about Michelin stars. This world of slowish food and pleasures informs the forthcoming guide to food and drink. As with much of Monocle’s work, it inspires those who would like to rescue a forlorn vineyard or corner store while revealing the best market in Helsinki or café in Auckland. It speaks to a global generation who may hold an MBA but feel that a decent burger chain is the way ahead. From famed faces sharing tales over supper to anecdotes from raconteurs and a sprinkling of recipes, our editors have prepared a truly nourishing experience. Hungry for more?

Publisher: Gestalten

Photo Courtesy of Gestalten